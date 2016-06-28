Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
LONDON With her realm in a state of turmoil following last week's vote to leave the European Union, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who turned 90 in April, has not lost her sense of humor, joking that she was still alive.
Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch and Britain's longest-reigning monarch, made the quip, picked up by a TV crew, during a two-day tour to Northern Ireland.
Asked by the province's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness if she was well, the monarch replied: "Well I'm still alive."
She added: "I've been quite busy, there's quite a lot going on."
After six decades on the throne the queen has cut back on international tours but still regularly performs official duties around Britain and holds a weekly audience with the prime minister.
She has not made any public comments on the result of the EU referendum.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Starting over the snow in Antarctica and ending next to the sands of Sydney, an American shipbroker won seven marathons in seven continents over seven days to claim the World Marathon Challenge.