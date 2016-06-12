Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a street party to celebrate the 90th Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in Gloucestershire on Sunday (June 12).
The celebration was part of 'The Big Lunch' - an organization of which Camilla is patron. 'The Big Lunch' aims to bring together people and their neighbors in an attempt to improve community spirit.
The royal couple were invited to Brimpsfield, a village in the county of Gloucestershire, to celebrate the Queen's birthday with locals. Charles and Camilla shared sandwiches and drinks with the villagers and met with people of all ages. Many of the younger members of the crowds were dressed up - with Camilla admiring a child in a corgi costume and another in a beefeater outfit.
The Prince of Wales even watched a sponge throwing game - but declined to join in. Charles and Camilla sat at numerous tables of guests during their visit and looked to be enjoying themselves.
Prince Charles was even seen to be drinking beer and joining in with a very lively rendition of the Welsh national anthem (Gloucestershire borders Wales). The royal couple were honored at the event - and Camilla left clutching a bouquet of flowers.
(Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue)
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
ROME World food prices rose to a near two-year high in January and look set to be higher and more volatile in 2017, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.