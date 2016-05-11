To visit Titanic, New York banker dives deep into her savings
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
WINDSOR, England - Royal Windsor Racecourse commemorated Queen Elizabeth's birthday with a special Shetland pony race, the latest in a series of celebrations to mark the milestone.
The queen, who turned 90 on April 21, is the world's oldest monarch and an avid racing fan. She has been on the throne for 64 years.
Dunfermline, ridden by Digby Shepherd, won the race in which each pony was named after one of the Queen's successful racehorses.
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
GEMBLOUX, Belgium Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.