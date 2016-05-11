WINDSOR, England - Royal Windsor Racecourse commemorated Queen Elizabeth's birthday with a special Shetland pony race, the latest in a series of celebrations to mark the milestone.

The queen, who turned 90 on April 21, is the world's oldest monarch and an avid racing fan. She has been on the throne for 64 years.

Dunfermline, ridden by Digby Shepherd, won the race in which each pony was named after one of the Queen's successful racehorses.