David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
LONDON British naturalist David Attenborough was honored for more than 60 years of wildlife programming with a Beyond Theatre prize presented by Prince William at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday.
The 90-year-old broadcaster, who has traveled the world to showcase nature and wildlife, was handed the prize for his contribution to broadcasting at London's Old Vic theater.
"The recipient of a particular award tonight has shaped the culture of this country and the way we look at the world," the Duke of Cambridge said before presenting the accolade.
Thirteen awards were given for theater performances over the past year at the 62nd edition of the ceremony, which was hosted by Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev and British musician Elton John.
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" picked up the best play award, with Ralph Fiennes taking best actor for his performance in the "Master Builder" and "Richard III". Billie Piper won best actress for her role in "Yerma".
The star of Iran's Oscar-nominated movie "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would not attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood next month because of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigrants from Muslim nations.
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.