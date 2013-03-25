LONDON British police said on Monday a post mortem examination found the cause of death of Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky was consistent with hanging and there were no signs of a violent struggle.

Police said further test will now be carried out, including toxicology and histology examinations, the results of which are likely to take several week. (r.reuters.com/jeq86t)

The 67-year-old Berezovsky's body was found in the locked bathroom of his sprawling property west of London on Saturday. One of the most powerful among Russia's so-called oligarchs, Berezovsky was once known as the "godfather of the Kremlin" and exerted immense power in politics and business during a turbulent decade that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

