LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said that British hospitals had not been deliberately targeted in a cyber attack on Friday that had encompassed a number of different countries.

"This was not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organizations have been affected," May said.

"We're aware that a number of NHS (National Health Service) organizations have reported that they've suffered from a ransomware attack," May said. "We're not aware of any evidence that patient data has been compromised."

