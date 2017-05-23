PARIS The French government has given instructions to organizers of sporting and cultural events in the country on security measures after the Manchester attack, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"We have given a certain number of instructions to the organizers of sporting and cultural events to make sure our citizens are best protected everywhere," Collomb said in a televised statement.

He added that a government note would be circulated to police chiefs on this measure.

President Emmanuel Macron will speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, a source in the president's office said.

