Armed police officers stand outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON British police carried out a controlled explosion on a suspect device in Manchester on Tuesday after 19 died in a blast which police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

"There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral gardens shortly if you hearing anything don't be concerned," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

