Police vehicles are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON British police said a controlled explosion carried out near a concert venue in Manchester on Tuesday was done as a precaution, and that the destroyed item turned out to be abandoned clothing, rather than something suspicious.

At least 19 people were killed and some 50 injured on Monday night after a blast at a concert in the city, which police said was being treated as a terrorist incident.

