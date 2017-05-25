Actor Tom Cruise signs autographs after unveiling a 75-foot tall sarcophagus to promote the film ''The Mummy'' at the Hollywood and Highland gateway in Hollywood, California, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

LOS ANGELES Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.

"The Mummy," an action adventure starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe, was due to have a premiere in London featuring cast members on June 1.

"All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers," Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, said in a statement.

"Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for 'The Mummy' scheduled to take place next week," it added.

Citing similar reasons, Warner Bros on Wednesday said it had canceled the May 31 London red carpet premiere of "Wonder Woman."

Pop singer Ariana Grande, whose Manchester show was the target of Monday's suicide bombing, has called off two London concerts this week and five dates in Europe.

Scooter Braun, who manages Grande as well as pop singer Justin Bieber, posted a series of defiant messages late on Wednesday.

"The wish of terrorism is to take away (a) feeling of freedom and joy," Braun wrote on Twitter.

"We can't allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people die each year from car crashes than terrorism, yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live (rather than) be afraid.

"So if you think you scared us ... if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live ... sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day. We must fight extraordinary evil with extraordinary greatness," Braun wrote.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)