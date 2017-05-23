LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the police and security services were looking into whether others were involved in a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people in the northern English city of Manchester.

British police said earlier that they had arrested a 23-year old man in connection with the attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

"I’ve been talking to the police about the investigation that is continuing, and they and the security services are working, obviously, to identify whether there was a wider group of people involved in this particular incident," May told BBC Television.

May said the authorities will be looking at the security of venues to ensure public safety ahead of summer events.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)