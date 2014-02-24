A man loads a van with stacks of gold painted chairs outside a hotel in London February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Optimism among Britain's services companies rose to its highest level since at least 1998 in the three months to February, a survey showed on Monday.

The Confederation of British Industry's quarterly Service Sector Survey showed activity in services, which account for more than three-quarters of Britain's economy, rose for a third straight quarter.

Its optimism indices for both consumer services - comprising hotels, bars, restaurants, and leisure firms - and business and professional companies, rose to their highest levels since the survey started in 1998.

The survey of 139 companies also showed business volumes rose at the quickest pace since 2005 and employment growth quickening.

"2014 has started well for our service sector firms. Business activity is up, optimism is high and profits are improving too," said Anna Leach, head of economic analysis at the CBI.

Markit's purchasing managers' indices, which are monthly and cover around 700 services companies, have also shown robust growth over the last few months as Britain's economic recovery gathers momentum. <GB/PMIS>

