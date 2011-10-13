LONDON An event organized by British city to school its older residents in the arts of safe sex has been canceled due to lack of interest.

The "Generation Sex" workshop was part of an annual over-60s festival in the southern English city of Portsmouth and billed as a "frank, fun and factual" way for older people to talk about sex in later life.

"The background was the risk of sexually-transmitted diseases in older people and the need to practice safer sex," said Drusilla Moody, Portsmouth Council's tourism and visitor services manager.

Entry would have been free, but those taking part would have had to supply proof of age and of residency in Portsmouth.

These requirements are no longer needed, since the workshop was canceled "because too few people booked places," Moody said.

