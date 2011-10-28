LONDON Britain's energy ministry said it will on Monday launch a review of state subsidies for solar power installations, the second change to the scheme since it started in April 2010.

Energy Minister Greg Barker is scheduled to publish details of a consultation into altering the so-called feed-in tariffs (FITs) in Parliament at around 10 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday.

"We'll be publishing a full consultation on changes to the solar PV (photovoltaic) tariff changes in Parliament on Monday," a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy and Climate Change said.

The ministry also said leaked consultation documents on the Internet, which proposed a 50 percent cut, were inaccurate.

The minister is widely expected to suggest slashing state aid for solar plants, after he hinted at a tariff reduction in a speech delivered at a conference on Thursday, saying costs for solar modules had fallen 70 percent in two years.

"The FITs Scheme has to live within the budget, so while I welcome the fantastic success of the scheme, you don't have to be a Nobel prize winning economist to realize that solar is burning through the budget at an unsustainable rate," Barker said on Thursday.

The government's spending envelope for the subsidies scheme is around 860 million pounds ($1.38 billion), but generous levels for solar have resulted in greater-than-expected uptake.

The government fast-tracked its first review into solar subsidies earlier this year, cutting rates between 40-70 percent for solar plants larger than 50 kilowatts.

