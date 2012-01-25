Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
LONDON The British government has lost its bid to overturn a High Court ruling that its plans to cut subsidies for solar panels on homes are unlawful.
The Court of Appeal rejected Energy Secretary Chris Huhne's claim that he had the power to go ahead with the controversial scheme, the Press Association reported.
The appeal court had been considering the Department of Energy and Climate Change's case against an earlier legal ruling that the planned change to the timing of the "Feed-in-Tariff" (FIT) subsidy was legally flawed.
In an effort to save money, the government proposed last October to halve FITs for solar plants for projects below 4 kilowatts installed after December 12.
The proposal left Britons wondering how much they would be paid for the surplus electricity generated by their panels and dealt a blow to companies installing them.
(Stephen Addison)
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.