LONDON Margaret Thatcher, the "Iron Lady" who transformed Britain during 11 years in power, died on Monday aged 87.

Following is a brief chronology of her life:

October 13, 1925 - Margaret Hilda Roberts is born in Grantham. Second child of grocer Alfred Roberts and wife Beatrice.

1947 - Takes chemistry degree at Somerville College, Oxford.

February 23, 1950 - Labour win general election. Thatcher loses as Conservative in safe Labour seat of Dartford. She loses again when Conservatives win parliamentary power in October 1951.

December 13, 1951 - Marries divorced businessman Denis Thatcher.

August 15, 1953 - Twins Carol and Mark Thatcher born.

October 8, 1959 - Elected as member of parliament for Finchley, north London, as Conservatives score sweeping national victory.

October 15, 1964 - Harold Wilson's Labour wins power.

June 18, 1970 - Conservatives regain power under Edward Heath, who names Thatcher education minister.

1971 - Thatcher abolishes free milk for many schoolchildren, earning the nickname "Maggie Thatcher, Milk Snatcher".

1974 - Heath loses to Wilson and faces party discontent.

February 4, 1975 - Thatcher defeats Heath in leadership vote and takes control of party after second round on February 11.

January 1976 - Soviet newspaper Red Star describes Thatcher as "Iron Lady" for comments on Cold War; she calls it a compliment.

May 4, 1979 - Conservative majority of 43 seats makes Thatcher first woman to become Britain's prime minister.

October 10, 1980 - Facing resistance, including within party, to policies that saw recession and rising unemployment, Thatcher rejects "U-turn", telling party: "The lady's not for turning."

1981 - Riots fuelled by complaints of racism and poverty hit several English cities over spring and summer. Northern Ireland embittered by prison hunger strike in which 10 republicans die.

April 2, 1982 - Argentina invades Falkland Islands. Thatcher stuns even aides by sending naval force across the Atlantic. Ten weeks and over 900 dead later, victory revives her popularity.

June 9, 1983 - Conservatives win 144-seat majority.

March 12, 1984 - Coal miners launch strike against massive closures. After year of battles with police, strike defeated.

October 12, 1984 - IRA bomb wrecks Brighton's Grand Hotel where Thatcher and cabinet holding party conference. She survives. Five killed. Thatcher says terrorism will not destroy democracy.

November 20, 1984 - Flotation of British Telecom marks major step in privatizations to create a "share-owning democracy".

1984 - Mikhail Gorbachev, rising star in Soviet Politburo, visits Britain. Thatcher says she "can do business" with him. Following year, Gorbachev became last leader of Soviet Union.

October 27, 1986 - "Big Bang" in the City of London saw financial services deregulated, sparking boom times for many.

June 11, 1987 - Thatcher wins third term. Majority 101.

September 20, 1988 - In Bruges, she says Britain has not rolled back the state to be regulated by a "European super-state".

Spring 1990 - Riots against Thatcher's plan for "poll tax".

November 1, 1990 - With cabinet divided over Europe policy, pro-European Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Howe resigns. Two weeks later, he makes bitter speech against Thatcher in parliament.

November 14, 1990 - Michael Heseltine challenges Thatcher for party leadership.

November 20, 1990 - Thatcher wins ballot but support flagging and pulls out of second round, won by John Major on November 27.

November28, 1990 - Thatcher resigns as prime minister and is replaced by Major. She leaves Downing Street in tears.

June 26, 2003 - Denis Thatcher dies.

June 11, 2004 - Thatcher attends funeral of close ally former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

February 21, 2007 - Bronze statue of her unveiled in parliament. Thatcher quips she would have preferred one cast in iron.

October 13, 2010 - Misses her 85th birthday party at 10 Downing Street due to poor health.

January 13, 2012 - "The Iron Lady", starring Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher, is released in cinemas. Streep wins an Oscar.

April 8, 2013 - Thatcher dies at Ritz hotel after a stroke.

SOURCES: The Margaret Thatcher Foundation, local media, "The Downing Street Years" by Margaret Thatcher.

