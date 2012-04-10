A priest gives communion during an Easter Sunday religious service on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sharon Sutton of Dublin (C) waves an Irish flag as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

John Philip of South Coast, New South Wales, Australia adjusts the life jacket of his sister, Ann Breust of Canberra, during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Three generations of the Free family from London and Manchester -- Graham, Marilyn, David, Ethan, 10, Rosie, 5, Jaki and Stan (L-R) wear period costumes while queuing to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sharon Sutton of Dublin waves as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Bernadette and Brice Christie of Grande Prairie, Alberta stand with Canadian flags as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise retraces the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Carmel Bradburn of Adelaide, South Australia waves as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise retraces the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Maritime artist James Allan Flood (2nd L) of Del Ray Beach, Florida arrives wearing period costume to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Megan Zubok (L) and Evan Perelekos of Detroit arrive wearing period costume to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The cruise ship Balmoral is prepared prior to boarding of passengers going on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Washington State sisters Terri Williamson (L) of Vancouver and Tracie Brelsford of Pullman pose at a replica table setting before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. Williamson's husband's grandfather, a merchant, had a ticket to return on the Titanic but instead stayed longer in Ireland to take another boat. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Stephen and Judy Keast of Melbourne, Australia arrive wearing period costume before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. Today is Stephen and Judy's 30th wedding anniversary, and Stephen's 50th birthday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Passengers wearing period costume queue to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Newlyweds Mary Beth Crocker Dearing (L) and Tom Dearing of Newport, Kentucky pose while wearing period costume before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Titanic centre in Belfast is illuminated by digital projections as part of the city's festival of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Titanic's fateful maiden voyage, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Titanic centre in Belfast is illuminated by digital projections and pyrotechnics as part of the city's festival of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Titanic's fateful maiden voyage, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Robert Burr of Southampton, whose grandfather Ewart Burr was a 1st class saloon steward who perished on the Titanic, poses on the bed of a replica Titanic cabin before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Eight month old Alisa Dounaeva of Godalming is held by her mother Lorna while seeing off her grandparents on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Kerry Kimble (R) of Oshawa, Ontario reacts after successfully donning a life jacket during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Megan Zubok (R) and Evan Perelekos of Detroit, wearing period costumes, arrive on the Balmoral cruise ship for the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

John Philip (C) of South Coast, New South Wales, Australia adjusts his period bowler hat while donning a life jacket, during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

ON BOARD MS BALMORAL A cruise ship retracing the Titanic's fateful voyage 100 years ago was forced to turn back towards Ireland on Tuesday after a passenger developed heart problems.

The Balmoral is carrying 1,309 passengers, about the same number as were on the Titanic. Among them are relatives of those who lost their lives, relatives of survivors and historians.

The Titanic Memorial Cruise had departed from Southampton, England, on Sunday to follow the doomed ship's route to New York.

The passengers had intended to hold a memorial service at the spot where it sank on the night of April 14-15.

The Balmoral had left the port of Cobh in Ireland late on Monday night and was sailing through heavy weather when Captain Robert Bamberg announced on Tuesday afternoon it would have to turn back to return within helicopter range of Ireland to allow the sick passenger to be evacuated.

The vessel was able to return to its scheduled route after an Irish coastguard helicopter arrived and hoisted aboard the sick passenger. The captain said the pickup had been a success.

Miles Morgan, Managing Director of Miles Morgan Travel which chartered the journey, had told reporters the ship would go back about 20 nautical miles to get within helicopter range.

"The passenger's condition is not thought to be life-threatening," he said.

Morgan was unable to say immediately whether the delay would affect the ship's ability to reach the location of the 1912 sinking on time.

Meanwhile the bad weather which hit the ship as it sailed from Southampton to Brighton was continuing on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the cancellation of a floor show due to safety concerns for the performers.

The cruise has been five years in the making and organizers have tried to make it as authentic to the era as possible.

Passengers from 28 countries, who have paid between around 2,600 pounds ($4,100) and 8,000 pounds each, are being offered dishes served on the Titanic and on-board lectures about the famous ship.

(Writing by Stephen Addison and Tim Castle; editing by Andrew Roche)