LONDON Britain's goods trade deficit widened by more than expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak export growth to the European Union, official data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said the deficit grew to 9.821 billion pounds from 8.950 billion pounds in August, when a plunge in big-ticket imports such as aircraft helped narrow the shortfall to its smallest level since March.

Economists had forecast a gap of 9.4 billion pounds in September

Exports in the month rose by 4.2 percent compared with August but imports increased by a faster 5.8 percent.

The data meant that in the third quarter as a whole, Britain's deficit in its trade in goods grew to 29.049 billion pounds, up from 28.107 billion pounds in the second quarter.

Oil imports jumped 27.6 percent in September from August, the ONS said.

Including Britain's surplus in trade in services, the overall trade deficit also widened in September to 2.838 billion pounds from 1.768 billion pounds in August.

That took the overall shortfall for the third quarter to 7.549 billion pounds, compared with 6.461 billion pounds in the April-June period, suggesting the trade balance would be a drag on economic growth in the July-September period, the ONS said.

Britain has relied on domestic demand to propel its economic recovery since the middle of last year. A sharp slowdown in the euro zone in recent months has added to problems hampering the government's plan to focus the economy more on exports.

Britain's goods trade deficit with countries in the 28-nation European Union widened to 5.773 billion pounds from 5.250 billion pounds in August as exports edged up by 0.9 percent and imports rose 3.7 percent.

The shortfall with non-EU countries widened to 4.048 billion pounds from 3.700 billion pounds in August, bigger than a forecast for a gap of 3.7 billion pounds in the Reuters poll.

(Reporting by William Schomberg)

