LONDON Britain's goods deficit was bigger than expected in March and the shortfall widened in the first quarter of 2015, underscoring one of the economic challenges facing the next government following elections on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday the deficit in the month of March narrowed to 10.122 billion pounds from 10.799 billion pounds in February which was revised to show a bigger deficit than an original estimate.

Economists had forecast a gap of 9.8 billion pounds in March.

The deficit in trade in goods in the January-March period stood at 29.905 billion pounds, up from 29.144 billion pounds in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Including Britain's surplus in its trade in services, the overall trade deficit narrowed by just over 500 million pounds to 2.817 billion pounds in March, but the shortfall for the first quarter widened to 7.481 billion pounds from 5.968 billion pounds in the fourth quarter.

An ONS official said the bigger shortfall in the first quarter would have only a very small drag effect on overall economic growth in the period. By contrast, trade provided a boost to gross domestic product in the last three months of 2014.

Preliminary data published last month showed the British economy grew much more slowly than expected in the January-March period.

The ONS said goods exports in March rose 1.4 percent compared with February while imports fell 1 percent.

In the first quarter, exports were down 3.6 percent compared with the fourth quarter and imports were 1.9 percent lower.

Britain has relied on domestic demand to propel its economic recovery since the middle of 2013, frustrating the hopes of Prime Minister David Cameron to make exports a bigger driver of the country's economy.

The poor trade performance has helped to push up Britain's current account deficit to its highest levels on record.

There are signs that the weakness continued beyond the first quarter.

A survey of manufacturing company purchasing managers published last week showed export orders fell in April and a strengthening of sterling against the euro has made it harder for exporters to compete in the single-currency area.

Britain's goods trade deficit with countries in the 28-nation European Union narrowed to 6.959 billion pounds from 7.541 billion pound in February.

The shortfall with non-EU countries also narrowed to 3.163 billion pounds from 3.258 billion pounds in February, compared with forecasts for a gap of 2.95 billion pounds.

Weighing on the trade balance, the ONS said the value of oil imports in March rose by more than 10 percent to 2.798 billion pounds, reflecting a recovery in global oil prices.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Li-mei Hoang)

