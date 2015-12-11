LONDON Britain looks increasingly reliant on domestic demand to drive its economic recovery as official data on Thursday showed its trade deficit widened by more than expected in October and hit a new record high on one measure.

Robust domestic demand, helped by a strong pound this year, led to the fastest growth in imports in nearly a year, while a slowing global economy weighed on demand for British exports.

The deficit in goods trade widened to 11.827 billion pounds from 8.802 billion pounds, far bigger than even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Excluding oil and other volatile goods, the deficit in October was the biggest since records began in 1998.

"Today's data emphasizes how reliant the UK has become on the strength of the domestic economy," said Martin Beck, an economist at EY ITEM Club.

Britain's poor trade performance weighed heavily on the economy in the third quarter when gross domestic product growth slowed to a quarterly 0.5 percent. It is likely to do so again in last three months of 2015, frustrating hopes of policymakers who want to see more a balanced recovery. The Bank of England expects growth to pick up in the fourth quarter to 0.6 percent.

The Office for National Statistics said Britain's total trade deficit widened to 4.140 billion pounds in October from a revised 1.073 billion pounds in September.

The strong pound, as well as weaker global growth, has added to the troubles of British exporters.

The Bank of England, which on Thursday kept interest rates at their record low level, said in the minutes of its December policy meeting that recent surveys of the euro zone's private sector were "more encouraging".

The ONS data showed the weakness in exports was coming from lower demand from countries outside the European Union.

Goods exports fell 2.7 percent in volume terms in October after rising 1.7 percent in September, while imports jumped 8.2 percent after September's 3.5 percent decline, pushed up by demand for fuels and manufactured goods including vehicles.

Britain's trade data is volatile on a monthly basis, and the ONS said that in the three months to October as a whole, export growth stagnated while imports were up 3.1 percent.

This compares with a fall in exports of 2.5 percent and a 3.7 percent rise in imports in the three months to September.

Britain's economy is poised to once again head the pack of advanced economies with strong, consumer-led growth this year, but policymakers want to see a more balanced recovery fuelled by greater exports and stronger manufacturing activity.

Data this week showed manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in October, denting hopes the sector might soon make a positive contribution to economic growth.

