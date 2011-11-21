LONDON A lack of political will and failure to take courageous decisions has worsened the crisis in the euro zone, Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Monday, in a strongly worded attack on countries in the currency bloc.

"Unfortunately, a moral hazard has happened in the euro zone crisis since none of the reckless actors in this crisis is allowed to default," Gul said in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry.

"Those failed economies may bring down the whole EU with them," added Gul, whose country has seen its efforts to join the European Union frustrated for many years.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)