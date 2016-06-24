Vote leave supporters stand outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the EU. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve sought to calm global financial markets on Friday by saying it was ready to provide dollar liquidity following Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

"The Federal Reserve is prepared to provide dollar liquidity through its existing swap lines with central banks, as necessary, to address pressures in global funding markets, which could have adverse implications for the U.S. economy," the Fed said in a statement.

"The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring developments in global financial markets, in cooperation with other central banks."

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bernadette Baum)