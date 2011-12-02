LONDON Police said they had made more than 20 arrests at a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in London on Friday.

Twenty people had been held on suspicion of being members of a banned group while another two were detained for obstruction and violent disorder.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman declined to confirm a report that the protesters were members of Muslims Against Crusades (MAC), a fringe Islamist group.

MAC, which was banned by Home Secretary Theresa May last month, was best known for a 2010 protest during which it burned poppies on Remembrance Day and chanted "British soldiers, burn in hell."

It had previously held a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.

The police spokesman said a small number of protesters were still outside the embassy in Grosvenor Square, central London.