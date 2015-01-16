U.S. President Barack Obama answers media questions with British Prime Minister David Cameron (not pictured) at their joint press conference following their meeting at the White House in Washington January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States and Great Britain have tried hard to strike a balance between Internet privacy and national security but need to preserve the capability of tracking extremist groups online.

"We're still going to have to find ways to make sure that if an al Qaeda affiliate is operating in Great Britain or the United States that we can try to prevent real tragedy," he said at a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron. "And I think the companies want to see that as well. They're patriots, they have families, that they want to see protected."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)