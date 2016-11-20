LONDON Emergency services rescued 11 people from the Saga Sky cargo ship on Sunday after it collided with a barge carrying rocks and started to take on water as Storm Angus battered England's southern coast.

The Coastguard said the remaining 12 people on the Saga Sky helped to move the vessel to safety after the collision off the coast of Dover.

Earlier, Coastguard Duty Commander Steve Carson said: "The weather conditions this morning are particularly challenging and we have declared this a major incident," adding that two search and rescue helicopters were involved in the evacuation.

The port of Dover temporarily suspended ferry travel because of "very high winds" which the Met Office said had reached up to 80 miles per hour in exposed coastal locations.

Storm Angus is Britain's first named storm of the winter.

