Golden chariot restored for Thai king's 'ascent to heaven'
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
LONDON A wedding album which went missing when a caravan was stolen in Northern Ireland 17 years ago has mysteriously reappeared at the home of its owners.
Nigel and Gillian Stewart had long given up hope of seeing their wedding photographs which were inside the caravan when it was stolen, but Tuesday the album was left at the gate to their home in a plastic bag, the BBC reported.
"I thought I was seeing things," the BBC quoted Gillian as saying this week. "I was absolutely stunned. Speechless."
The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and the album's reappearance at their home in Gilford, County Down, has been a revelation for their children.
"It's lovely for the children -- they only know their dad with grey hair," Gillian joked.
She said she was extremely grateful to whomever gave the photographs back and wonders all over again who it was that stole the caravan, but added that she bore no grudges.
"You needn't be a bit afraid to come forward to me, because I bear no grudges. The past is the past, the future's the future," she said.
"I would just love whoever it was to come forward, so I could thank them in person."
VIENNA Fu Feng and Fu Ban, the famous twin baby pandas born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo, celebrated turning half a year old on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Dozens of topless women, joined by hundreds of fully clothed protesters, demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand the right to sunbathe semi-nude after police asked bare-breasted women to leave a nearby beach.