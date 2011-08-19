LONDON The British energy minister on Friday appointed a director at Scottish Power Renewables to lead its task force on reducing the levelized cost of offshore wind to 100 pounds ($165) per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 2020.

Andrew Jamieson, regulation and markets director at Scottish Power Renewables and chair of green energy body RenewableUK, will head with immediate effect the government's working group to help industry bring down the cost of offshore wind.

"Mr Jamieson has been invited by the Energy Minister, Mr Charles Hendry, to chair the task force and provide an industry lead in driving the work necessary to bring the levelized costs of offshore wind down to 100 pounds per MWh," the Department for Energy and Climate Change said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry is working together with RenewableUK and the Crown Estate to appoint other members of the task force over the coming months.

The levelized cost for offshore wind in 2010 was 149-191 pounds per MWh, compared with 75-127 pounds for onshore wind, according to government data.

Scottish Power Renewables plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity and already operates over 20 wind farms on land.

A spokesman for the energy ministry said there was no conflict of interest in appointing a director of a UK utility to a government task force.

"He's already chair of RenewableUK, so he's obviously seen by the industry as someone who can be looked upon to look at the wider interests of the industry, so we don't think there is any concern," he said.

Jamieson has been working at Scottish Power since 1997, starting as head of the investor relations department. He was elected chair of RenewableUK this summer.

The group will encourage collaboration between offshore wind technology developers and help improve component production over the next four years, as set out in the government's Renewable Energy Roadmap published last month.

The government has already set aside 30 million pounds to support innovative research into reducing offshore wind costs.

Britain plans to build over 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power capacity by 2020, compared with around 1,525 megawatts (1.5 GW) operational to date.

