The BRIT Awards are announced in London on Tuesday. At British pop's biggest night of the year, young singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran leads the field with four nominations.
Adele, fresh from her six Grammys and a record-breaking 2011, is shortlisted in three categories.
Following is a full list of the 2012 nominees:
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Ed Sheeran; James Blake; James Morrison; Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds; Professor Green
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Adele; Florence & The Machine; Jessie J; Kate Bush; Laura Marling
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT:
- Anna Calvi; Ed Sheeran; Emeli Sande; Jessie J; The Vaccines
BRITISH GROUP:
- Arctic Monkeys; Chase & Status; Coldplay; Elbow; Kasabian
BRITISH SINGLE:
- Adele/Someone Like You; Ed Sheeran/The A Team; Example/ Changed The Way You Kiss Me; Jessie J Ft B.o.B./Price Tag; JLS Ft Dev/She Makes Me Wanna; Military Wives and Gareth Malone/Wherever You Are; Olly Murs Ft Rizzle Kicks/Heart Skips A Beat; One Direction/What Makes You Beautiful; Pixie Lott/All About Tonight; The Wanted/Glad You Came
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
- Adele/21; Coldplay/Mylo Xyloto; Ed Sheeran/+; Florence & The Machine/Ceremonials; PJ Harvey/Let England Shake
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Aloe Blacc; Bon Iver; Bruno Mars; David Guetta; Ryan Adams
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Beyonce; Bjork; Feist; Lady Gaga; Rihanna
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
- Fleet Foxes; Foo Fighters; Jay Z and Kanye West; Lady Antebellum; Maroon 5
INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH ACT:
- Aloe Blacc; Bon Iver; Foster The People; Lana Del Rey; Nicki Minaj
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC AWARD:
- Blur
CRITICS' CHOICE:
- Emeli Sande
BRITISH PRODUCER:
- Paul Epworth; Flood; Ethan Johns.
