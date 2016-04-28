British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it agreed to buy Broadcom Ltd's Internet of Things (IoT) business and related assets for $550 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close in the third calendar quarter and will help Cypress gain share in consumer IoT market, which includes wearable electronics and home automation.
Separately, Cypress said Chief Executive Thurman Rodgers would step down this week.
MUMBAI The founders of India's Snapdeal told employees in an email on Sunday that the e-commerce company will ensure there is no disruption to staff "as the way forward becomes clear," as speculation of a takeover swirls.