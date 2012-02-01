Broadcom Corp BRCM.O posted quarterly adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and its first-quarter revenue forecast reassured investors who sent its shares up almost 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The maker of chips used in a range of products including cellphones and set-top boxes also raised its dividend by 11 percent to 10 cents per share.

Broadcom issued a first-quarter revenue target in a range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, implying a midpoint that is slightly higher than Wall Street expectations for $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While this implies that revenue could decline again for the second quarter in a row, investors had feared much worse after bleak forecasts from some companies in sectors such as the network equipment market where Broadcom is a supplier.

"People are just happy they're not guiding any worse," said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.

Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) and Riverbed Technology RVBD.O were two gear makers that gave bleak guidance this month.

Broadcom declined to say on its conference call with analysts whether it is seeing an end to an inventory correction that has hurt demand across the broad chip market in the last few quarters.

But the company, which supplies phone makers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), did tell analysts that Nokia NOK1V.HE would use Broadcom chips in its 3G phones this year but did not say when that revenue would hit.

"We've been waiting for that for a while. It does appear to be having a positive impact," said RBC analyst Doug Freedman.

Texas Instruments (TXN.O), Nokia's long-time chip supplier, had warned earlier this month that its wireless revenue would decline in the first quarter because of Nokia.

Broadcom is also likely winning business from Nokia at the expense of another rival, STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA), Freedman said.

Broadcom fourth-quarter net income fell to $254 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $266 million or 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

But excluding unusual items its earnings per share of 68 cents beat the average Wall Street expectation of 65 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.95 billion and compared with the average expectation for $1.8 billion from Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Broadcom shares were up 2.7 percent at $35.28 in after-hours trading, after closing at $34.35 in regular Nasdaq trade.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Carol Bishopric, Matthew Lewis and Phil Berlowitz)