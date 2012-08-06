Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Internet communications company BroadSoft Inc (BSFT.O) reported second-quarter results above Wall Street estimates and forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.
For the third quarter, the company forecast a revenue of between $40 million and $42 million. Analysts were expecting $39.9 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, net income fell to $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company, which sells software that telecom companies use to provide voice and video services to customers, earned 33 cents per share.
Second-quarter revenue at BroadSoft, which competes with Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA and Avaya Inc AVXX.UL, was up 26 percent at $40.5 million.
Analysts expected BroadSoft to earn of 21 cents per share on revenue of $37.4 million.
BroadSoft shares were at $32.50 in trading after the bell on Monday. They had closed at $27.90 on the Nasdaq.
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.