Shares of BroadSoft Inc (BSFT.O) are set to open around 24 percent higher after the internet communications company raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time since February, prompting two brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

"After disappointing with guidance the past few quarters, management raised its 2012 outlook reflecting an improvement into the visibility and timing of orders from new and existing customers," Wedbush Securities analyst Sanjit Singh wrote in a research note.

BroadSoft raised its full-year profit forecast to between $1.30 and $1.40 per share, excluding items, on revenue of between $162 million and $167 million.

The company, which sells software that telecom companies use to provide voice and video services to customers, said second-quarter revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), doubled to $9.8 million, while revenue from the Americas rose 16 percent to $27.3 million.

The improvement seen in the second quarter should last through the third quarter as the company expects North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific to deliver growth in the September quarter, Singh said.

Broadsoft's long-term drivers remain intact as enterprises continue to adopt unified communications service more broadly, a transition accelerated by a more mobile workforce, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris said.

BroadSoft shares traded at $34.70 before the bell on Tuesday, up 24 percent from the closing price of $27.90 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)