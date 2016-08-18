David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
NEW YORK A young star of Broadway musical "School of Rock" surprised audiences with an extra performance after the show's curtain call on Wednesday night, with a guitar tribute to Jimi Hendrix.
To loud cheers and applause, actor Brandon Niederauer performed "The Star-Spangled Banner", marking the anniversary of when the late rock star played his famed rendition of the U.S. national anthem at Woodstock on Aug. 18, 1969.
"School of Rock", composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage adaptation of the 2003 movie comedy, tells the story of a wannabe rock star substitute teacher who forms a band with his young pupils.
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
Drummer Butch Trucks, a founding member of American southern rock band the Allman Brothers, has died at the age of 69, his agent said on Wednesday.
Canadian rapper the Weeknd held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album chart for a third straight week, holding off British band the xx and its new release "I See You," according to figures on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.