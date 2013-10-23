BOSTON Bromium Inc, a firm that helps corporations fight cyber attacks, said on Wednesday it has raised $40 million in financing in a round led by Meritech Capital Partners.

Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Intel Capital expanded their investments in the company.

Bromium has raised a total of $75.7 million since it was founded in 2010 in Cupertino, California.

Bromium is one of dozens of startups scattered from Silicon Valley to Israel that offer businesses alternatives to traditional anti-virus software, firewalls and other old-school computer security products that have proven ineffective in fending off increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Its technology protects users with micro "virtual" machines that aim to prevent equipment from getting infected if websites or email are tainted with malicious software.

Bromium, which has a research facility in Cambridge, England, counts the New York Stock Exchange and Automatic Data Processing Inc among its customers.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)