Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD.N) is in talks with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and others about a potential deal to sell a part or all of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Brookdale, which had a market value of $2.39 billion as of Monday's close, jumped 14.6 percent to $14.73.
The talks are at an early stage and may not lead to a deal, the Journal reported on Tuesday.
Brookdale and Blackstone declined to comment.
Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, with 1,077 communities in 47 U.S. states.
The company has been under pressure after activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC issued a letter to Brookdale's shareholders last month, seeking a sale of the company's real estate.
Land and Buildings, which had a 0.3 percent stake in Brookdale as of Sept. 30, had also asked Brookdale to transition to an asset-light senior housing management company.
Up to Monday's close, Brookdale's shares had fallen about 63 percent since February 2015, when another activist investor, Sandell Asset Management, pushed the company to aggressively explore opportunities to monetize its real estate.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.