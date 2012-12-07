LOS ANGELES "Dancing with the Stars" co-host Brooke Burke said on Thursday that her surgery for thyroid cancer had gone well and that she had not lost her voice.

"Thank God it's over. I'm clean, surgery went well & I can talk. Losing my voice was my biggest fear. Thx for all your prayers & light," Burke said in a Twitter posting.

Burke, 41, a former winner of ABC-TV's popular celebrity ballroom dancing competition, announced in November that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The surgery took place just over a week after the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on November 27. The mother of four has said it will leave her with a large scar across her neck.

The thyroid is a gland in the neck that produces hormones that regulate vital body functions, such as heart rate and blood pressure.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Philip Barbara)