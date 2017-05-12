U.S. clothing company Brooks Brothers said on Friday payment card information of certain customers were compromised at some of its retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico over 11 months until March.

The company said that an unauthorized individual was able to gain access to and install malicious software designed to capture card information on some of its payment processing systems at the locations.

Some customers who shopped at certain Brooks Brothers and Brooks Brothers Outlet retail locations between April 4, 2016 and March 1, 2017 were affected, the company said.

Brooks Brothers said the malicious software could have affected payment card data – including names, payment card account numbers, card expiration dates and card verification codes.

However, the company said no sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers or customer addresses, was impacted.

Brooks Brothers, which operates over 400 stores worldwide, said it had engaged independent forensic experts and alerted law enforcement after being informed of the breach.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

