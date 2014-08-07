Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Sept. 11 whether to clear British broadcaster BSkyB's BSY.L planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, the European Commission said on Thursday.
BSkyB will become the leading pay-TV provider in Europe after the deals, the latest example of traditional entertainment companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more nimble Internet rivals.
The combined company will have operations in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy's biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has been growing strongly.
The EU competition watchdog can approve the deal without conditions if it does not see any antitrust issues or demand concessions to allay concerns.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy)
AMSTERDAM U.S. paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday that its takeover bid for Akzo Nobel would benefit shareholders and staff after its Dutch rival rejected its 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) offer as too low and too risky.
BEIJING China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.