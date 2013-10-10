An Everything Everywhere (EE) mobile phone store sign is seen in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's EE is to provide mobile services to BT, the country's leading fixed-line group, after it signed a deal to replace rival Vodafone after a nine-year partnership.

EE, the country's largest mobile operator which is jointly owned by France's Orange and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, said on Thursday it would be BT's exclusive mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partner.

BT currently provides a range of mobile services, primarily to large corporates, the public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vodafone withdrew from talks about continuing its MVNO partnership earlier in the year, sources told Reuters in May.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)