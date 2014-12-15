Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
MANNHEIM, Germany Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Monday it expects to complete negotiations over the sale of its British mobile telephone subsidiary EE to BT (BT.L) in the first quarter of 2015.
Negotiations with BT went very well and should be completed in the first quarter, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in the German city of Mannheim.
"If no significant obstacles arise in the due diligence process, it will pass quickly," Hoettges said.
BT said earlier on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with EE owners Orange (ORAN.PA) and Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion).
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.