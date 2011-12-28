SAO PAULO BTG Pactual BTG.UL, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, agreed on Wednesday to pay up to 1.21 billion reais ($638.72 million) for all of Brazilian Finance & Real Estate BFRE3.SA, a firm specializing in property and real estate securitization.

BTG Pactual, through its retail banking unit Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA, purchased 100 percent of BFRE from shareholders Ourinvest Real Estate Holding SA, TPG-Axon BFRE Holding LLC and Coyote Trail LLC.

BTG will propose to shareholders a plan to sell 1.8 billion reais' worth in common and preferred shares of PanAmericano as part of the deal, according to a regulatory filing.

Each share of PanAmericano will be offered at 6.05 reais according to the plan. PanAmericano shares fell 2.54 percent to 6.53 reais on Wednesday on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

The purchase fits within BTG Pactual's drive into consumer and mortgage lending as demand for commercial and residential real estate rises in Latin America's largest economy.

In February, BTG agreed to buy Banco PanAmericano, which was in the brink of bankruptcy, to enter the consumer lending market.

BTG Pactual, a powerhouse that Chief Executive Andre Esteves and his partners formed when they bought back Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, last month won regulatory approval to become a publicly listed company.

(Reporting By Cesar Bianconi, Writing by Inae Riveras and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Matthew Lewis)