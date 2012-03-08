Deere beats profit estimates, raises forecast
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.
Clothes and accessories retailer Buckle Inc (BKE.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher comparable store sales and growing online demand.
The company -- which sells products under its BKE label as well as third-party brands like Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy -- targets fashion-conscious young shoppers and has been benefiting from strong demand for its trendy jeans and footwear.
Fourth-quarter profit came in at $56.1 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $49.5 million, or $1.05 a share, last year.
Sales rose 11 percent to $337.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.14 a share, on revenue of $335.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales were up 8 percent, while online sales jumped nearly 31 percent.
Shares of Kearney, Nebraska-based Buckle closed at $47.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
J.M. Smucker Co said full-year sales may fall more than it had previously anticipated as its Folgers coffee and pet snacks businesses face pressure from rising competition and commodity costs.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected revenue and earnings per share, driving down the stock as much as 5 percent in morning trading.