BANGALORE Buckle Inc (BKE.N) missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in two years, despite posting a higher second-quarter profit, sending its shares down more than 9 percent.

The retailer, whose rivals include American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N), Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) and Bebe Stores Inc (BEBE.O), said operating expenses had gone up in the quarter.

"Operating expense came in at a little higher-than-expected as the company's equity compensation expenses and their incentive accruals were higher than they were last year," Stephens Inc analyst Travis Williams told Reuters.

Operating expense at the company was up about 15 percent to $42.4 million.

"The apparel sector is down about 5 percent, part of it is really bad market," analyst Williams warned.

Net income was 50 cents a share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of 51 cents a share.

The company, whose merchandise included third-party brands like Guess, Diesel, Hurley and Ed Hardy said revenue was up 12.6 percent to $212.4 million. Same-store sales rose 8.9 percent.

Shares of the Kearney, Nebraska-based company were trading down about 6 percent at $35.00 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier, they touched a low of $33.97.

