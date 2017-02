WASHINGTON The White House announced plans on Monday to help "Arab Spring" countries swept by revolutions over the past year with more than $800 million in aid to support political and economic reforms.

The announcement was part of President Barack Obama's proposed budget for fiscal year 2013, which begins October 1. It must be approved by Congress, where some lawmakers favor cutting overseas spending to address U.S. budget shortfalls. (Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)