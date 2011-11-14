The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission interviewed Warren Buffett in June on a stock-trading controversy involving his former top lieutenant, Buffett said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

David Sokol, who had been seen as Buffett's heir apparent at Berkshire Hathaway, left the company after it emerged he had been buying shares in Lubrizol Corp while trying to convince Buffett to acquire the company.

Buffett said he had an informal interview with the SEC, which was not a deposition and was not transcribed by a court reporter.

He told CNBC the SEC had certain questions it wanted answered, and that he and Berkshire were cooperating.

The Sokol episode turned into a major scandal for Berkshire earlier this year, with Buffett conceding at the company's annual meeting he had handled the matter poorly.

