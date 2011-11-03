PITTSBURGH An office building near Pittsburgh was evacuated on Thursday after at least seven people were sickened by fumes from chemicals used to strip wax from a lunchroom floor, a company located in the building said.

About 75 people were evacuated shortly after they arrived for work at about 8 a.m. at Justifacts, a Murrysville company that checks employee backgrounds, said Jeanette Spofford, the company's president.

Seven people were hospitalized and others were tested by emergency workers who arrived on the scene, she said. She had no information on the condition of the hospitalized workers.

The company's lunchroom floor recently had been stripped of wax and resealed, she said.

"Evidently the chemicals they used to do that are pretty powerful," she said. "People who were mostly affected were closest to the lunchroom."

Emergency workers tested the air in the building and cleared the employees to return about two hours later, she said.

