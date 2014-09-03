SOFIA Bulgaria's chief prosecutor urged the central bank on Wednesday to look for a rescue plan for troubled Corporate Commercial Bank(Corpbank) 6C9.BB and allow depositors at the lender get access to their money.

Following a run on deposits in June, the central bank has shut down operations at Corpbank leaving hundreds of people and companies with no access to their accounts in the Balkan country's fourth largest lender.

Speaking to reporters in the northern town of Mizia, Sotir Tsatsarov told reporters that Corpbank had worked under loose controls with the protection of the state, which kept large funds at it, and now it should work to rescue it.

"For years, the bank has been an expensive banking ornament under a lid. It was placed under a beautiful glass lid by the state and the state has done its utmost to care for this lid so that it can keep its money and the money of state-owned companies there," he said.

"That means that the state has been taking care that what was under that lid stays clean, spotless, healthy and stable-looking," said Tsatsarov.

"Given that fate and that development of the bank, we cannot tell the people ... 'Go save yourselves'."

While, as prosecutor, Tsatsarov does not have an official role in determining the future of the bank, he is an influential figure in Bulgaria and his comments could add to pressure on the government and central bank to come up with a solution quickly.

Depositors have staged protests across the country demanding an immediate access to their savings, and a council of industrial associations and trade unions has also demanded a rescue plan for the bank.

Tsatsarov said he would initiate a meeting between the central bank and officials who have ideas for Corpbank as early as next week.

He said charges against the Corpbank's main shareholder were a separate issue.

Prosecutors have charged Tsvetan Vassilev, who owns more than 50 percent of the bank, with embezzlement and issued an international arrest warrant for him. Vassilev, whose whereabouts are unknown, has denied wrongdoing.

After failing to get political backing for a rescue plan in July, the central bank has indicated it plans to keep the lender closed until the end of October, when a full audit of the bank will be ready.

On Monday, it said the two biggest shareholders in the lender had expressed intentions to submit rescue plans, but the lack of detailed offers "confirmed the undisputable fact that in this case there are no quick solutions".

(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)