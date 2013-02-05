WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Tuesday said the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah must be held to account for a bomb attack on a bus in Bulgaria last July, and urged Europe and others to pursue an investigation into the incident.

"We call on our European partners as well as other members of the international community to take proactive action to uncover Hezbollah's infrastructure and disrupt the group's financing schemes and operational networks in order to prevent future attacks," said John Brennan, a top national security adviser to President Barack Obama.

Bulgaria accused Hezbollah on Tuesday of carrying out the attack, which killed five Israeli tourists, their Bulgarian driver and a bomber.

"Bulgaria's investigation exposes Hezbollah for what it is - a terrorist group that is willing to recklessly attack innocent men, women, and children, and that poses a real and growing threat not only to Europe, but to the rest of the world," Brennan, Obama's nominee to head the CIA, said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to provide the Bulgarian Government assistance in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice," Brennan said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)