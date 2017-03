SOFIA Bulgarian nationalist party Attack will not support the center-right GERB, which exit polls show will be the largest group in a new parliament, to form a government, its leader said on Sunday.

"There is no way we can support GERB," Volen Siderov told reporters after polling closed in Sunday's election. "We cannot support someone who has declared anti-state and anti-Bulgarian policies."

