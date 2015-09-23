SOFIA Bulgaria is ready to finalise a deal to build a gas link to neighbouring Greece but is waiting for the new government in Athens to move ahead with the project, Bulgaria's Deputy Energy Minister Nikolay Nikolov said on Wednesday.

Bulgaria wants to build the link as part of its efforts to wean it off near total dependence on Russian gas and turn itself into a regional energy hub.

But the 182 km (113 mile) project has repeatedly fallen behind schedule since it was first conceived in 2009 after a gas price spat between Ukraine and Russia.

It aims to tap gas from Azerbaijan, and can also carry gas from Greece's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Recent delays mean the project will finish at the end of 2018, against an earlier target of mid-2018, Nikolov said.

Bulgaria's state energy holding BEH has a 50 percent stake with the rest held by Greek state gas operator DEPA and Italy's Edison (EDNn.MI). It will pump up to 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year.

"What we are expecting to happen is the final investment, which we have to sign," Nikolov said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, referring to the final investment decision (FID) for the deal.

"If you ask us, we can sign it tomorrow. So it actually depends on our Greek colleagues and given that the new government is in place as of today, we are expecting as soon as possible for them to sign the FID and therefore start the project."

His government is in talks with the European Commission to help fund the link. Brussels has committed 45 million euros ($50 million) thus far, and Bulgaria hopes for more.

"At the end of the day, the grant will actually improve the viability of the project, its rate of return, which is something of a concern to our partners," Nikolov said.

He added that a planned link with Romania should be finished by next year, after the government issued a new tender to build a part of the link that goes underneath the Danube river, which had been abandoned by previous contractors.

POWER REFORMS

Nikolov also promised to implement reforms to deregulate the Bulgarian power market, including by launching a power exchange and freeing up energy prices, by March next year.

The reforms should help ease the 3.7 billion leva ($2.1 billion) debt burden of state power provider NEK.

Once NEK's finances have stabilised, Bulgaria could take a "political decision" on whether to float some state-held energy assets on the Sofia bourse in 2017, including the state energy holding BEH, Nikolov said.

Despite a recent downgrade by global ratings agency Fitch, Nikolov said BEH's bid to raise up to 650 million euros, either through a loan or bridge-to-bond financing, has already attracted the interest of some large banks. He hopes BEH will have secured the funds by end-November.

Nikolov does not expect gas supply disruptions this winter that could have resulted from tensions between Russia and Ukraine, saying Bulgaria was building up gas reserves.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)